ZTE Blade V8 Pro preview: Dual camera action on a budget

ZTE Blade V8 Pro preview: Dual camera action on a budgetPocket-lint
What does ZTE's latest phone have in common with the Honor 6x and Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom?
Besides being unveiled at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, they each sport dual cameras, allowing you to capture photos with a a "bokeh" depth-of-field effect. The iPhone 7 Plus made headlines last autumn when it launched with a similar capability, but unlike that premium phone, the ZTE Blade V8 Pro is ultra affordable. For $230, you get two 13-megapixel rear cameras, plus an 8-megapixel front camera.
We recently played with the phone and found that it delivered detail pictures, but if you want that shallow, blurred background, the Blade let's you apply bokeh and adjust the intensity of the effect by dragging an aperture slider up or down. Doing so doesn't physical widen or close the physical lens, but it does apply software magic made possible by a monochrome sensor, ZTE told us during a brief demo.
The Blade V8 Pro's second camera actually has a monochrome mode that shows your shot in black and white before you even capture it. It can also take 4K videos as well as crisp selfies. If you're on a tight budget but want a phone that can adequately capture your life in stunning detail and accurate colours, this is the phone for you. It even has a 5.5-inch full-HD display and 32GB of internal storage that's expandable via microSD.
Another standout feature is the physical home button with an embedded fingerprint sensor, as that's something hard to find on budget phones. The Blade V8 Pro has metal finish on the front, with a rubbery, textured plate on the back. Inside there is a 3140mAh battery that ZTE says will last longer than the batter found on its flagship Axon 7. However, the phone is decidedly mid-ranger when it comes to power.
First Impressions
It has an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB of RAM, which during our demo, seemed adequate. The camera app could speedily load and take shots with minimal lag. We'd have to play with it for an extended time though to fully give a review on not only its processing power but also camera capabilities, so stay tuned.
Keep in mind there will be a regular Blade V8 as well. Unlike the Pro, it has a smooth aluminium finish on the back with horizontally placed shooters (one 13-megapixel camera and one 2-megapixel camera. It also has a 13-megapixel camera on the front with a flash, a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, Snapdragon 435 chip, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB of storage, and a 2,730mAh. No details yet on pricing.
These are the first ZTE Blade smartphones to come to the US. The line has been available in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, with more than 50 million Blade phones worldwide. The Blade V8 Pro is available to pre-order now and will begin shipping 11 January.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Smartphones, smartphones, smartphones to expect
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- Nokia's first Android phone is the Nokia 6, but there's a catch
- Nokia 6 Android phone: Specs, release date and everything you need to know
- The Apple iPhone is 10 years old: Look how much the iPhone has changed
- HTC Ocean's Touch UI gets another video leak, this time looking more official
- ZTE Blade V8 Pro preview: Dual camera action on a budget
- Tips and tricks, things to look out for in a phone repair service
- Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom preview: The mid-ranger cameraphone
- Blu Vivo 6 review: Affordable Android in a pretty shell
- HTC Vive smartphone revealed: Could this be HTC's new flagship?
- HTC U could be all about personalisation, massive video leak reveals
- Nokia's first Android phone is the Nokia 6, but there's a catch
- Nokia 6 Android phone: Specs, release date and everything you need to know
- New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamer
- The Apple iPhone is 10 years old: Look how much the iPhone has changed
- HTC Ocean's Touch UI gets another video leak, this time looking more official
- Ring Floodlight Cam preview: Smart, bright security system to scare intruders away
- Razer Project Valerie: Crazy gaming laptop concept packs in three screens
- What is Nvidia GeForce Now and what are the differences on Shield TV, PC and Mac?
- Samsung Gear devices can now be used with the iPhone
- ZTE Blade V8 Pro preview: Dual camera action on a budget
Comments