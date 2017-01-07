New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamer

New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamerPocket-lint
We've been huge supporters of the original Nvidia Shield TV since it launched in the UK at the tail end of 2015 and even today it's the most powerful and capable media streamer on the market.
But that's only going to remain true for around a week as its replacement will ship from 16 January, priced at £189.99.
That might seem hefty in comparison with some media boxes, but the new Shield TV offers much more than most rivals, and also comes with the newly designed games controller and a dedicated remote control. The latter wasn't part of the package last year so is very welcome.
- What is Nvidia GeForce Now and how can it help you play PC games on a Mac?
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter
We got to have a quick play with the new Shield TV at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, and our session proved just how capable the machine can be. We played Titanfall 2, which we presume was streamed via Nvidia Geforce Now - the company's cloud gaming platform that is soon to open up the titles on offer to everything you own on Steam, Origin and other online game stores and services.
There was little or no lag and the graphical fidelity was excellent. The controller was wired, which we presume was partly to stop it going walkabouts and partly to keep it powered-up, but the game seemed just as if we were playing it on a PS4 or Xbox One.
The controller is much better this year too. It's more ergonomic, that's for sure, resembling an Xbox equivalent - save for some stylised shaping around the grips. We'll be able to get more of a feel for it when we test the machine a bit more, but it's definitely an improvement.
The box is much smaller than before, but similar styled. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and other smart home systems (SmartThings), so you can use the Shield TV to bark commands for your smart devices and appliances to enact upon. A handy, optional microphone - the Nvidia Spot - will help with that.
We have't yet seen much of the box's video streaming talents, but Amazon has joined the mix in those offering 4K and HDR footage, which is a great move. Netflix and YouTube continue as before, but Google Play Movies now offers 4K content too.
We can't wait to play more with the new Nvidia Shield TV to bring you a full review, but considering the release date, it won't be long.
Virgin TV V6 box preview: Is Virgin Media's 4K HDR TiVo box a Sky Q beater?
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Best 4K TVs: Ultra HD televisions to buy in 2016
LG OLED E6 review: The perfect OLED match
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamer
- What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
- LG Signature OLED Wallpaper preview: 2.5mm thin wall-mounted telly is simply stunning
- Samsung M9500 Ultra HD Blu-ray player preview: Not just 4K but Bluetooth too
- BT TV is getting a new look, more content and virtual reality in 2017
- Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant voice-control
- Google Assistant spreads its wings: Android TV, Android Wear 2.0 and other smart devices confirmed
- Sony announces refreshed line-up of 4K HDR TVs, including Dolby Vision support
- Sony's jumps onboard the 4K Blu-ray bandwagon with UBP-X800
- Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: The greatest from HP, Dell, Lenovo and others
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7: What's the rumoured difference?
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter
- Huawei Mate 9 Pro preview: The Mate we wanted all along
- Best headphones and speakers at CES 2017: Audio-Technica, AKG, Sennheiser and more
- Best smart home devices of CES 2017: Alexa everywhere, connected fridges and even smart windows
- This is Project Neon, the new look Windows 10
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- What is Google Daydream and what devices support it? Google's Android VR platform explained
- New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamer
Comments