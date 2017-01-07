LG Signature OLED Wallpaper preview: 2.5mm thin wall-mounted telly is simply stunning

LG Signature OLED Wallpaper preview: 2.5mm thin wall-mounted telly is simply stunningPocket-lint
Holy moly. At just 2.5mm thin, the LG Signature OLED W TV is a stunning thing to behold. Just look at it.
The entire Wallpaper panel is the same thickness, so it can sit perfectly flush with the wall. It even attaches by magnets. All the processor gubbins are tucked away in the LG Signature Dolby Atmos soundbar, to keep things neat and tidy.
Connecting the soundbar to the TV is a single cable, which you can barely see. This box facilitates built-in Wi-Fi and four HDCP 2.2-enabled HDMI ports, compliant with 4K video and HDR (high dynamic range).
All of LG's 2017 tellies support four different forms of HDR, including HDR10 and Dolby Vision, like last year's sets. This time, though, both HLG (hybrid log gamma) and another created by Technicolor are part of the package.
The smart TV operating system is an enhanced version of webOS too: webOS 3.5.
LG has been setting the standard in OLED panels and design and this new set doesn't take its foot off the proverbial pedal. It's 25 per cent brighter than last year's top-end OLED model - although it's not making ultra-brightness claims like Panasonic, nor is the TV panel also the speaker, as per Sony - but it's just oh so good looking when wall-mounted.
Available in 65-inch and 77-inch sizes, there is no word on price or release date just yet. We'd be tempted to throw wadds of money at LG for one of these beauties, but given how expensive last year's G6 set was we don't expect the Wallpaper to be anything short of pricey.
