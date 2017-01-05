Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II preview: The crossover camera

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II preview: The crossover cameraPocket-lint
The first-gen Canon PowerShot G9 X was something of a departure for Canon: it's touchscreen-focused controls saw it handle differently to a typical Canon compact. The Mark II model maintains this focus, with an updated user interface to simplify the camera's use.
But that's about it. There's the latest Digic 7 processor paired with the same 1-inch size 20-megapixel sensor as the original camera, which might make a whisker of difference to image clarity and ups the burst rate to 8fps (from 6fps).
That's not to say it's not an interesting camera, though. The small scale of this model - particularly for a camera with a large 1-inch sensor - makes it enticing. And Canon promises quicker, easier online sharing straight from the camera than before. There's even Bluetooth connectivity for quicker pairing with a third-party device.
Thing is, if you're looking for a serious snapper with all the mod cons and controls at this level then there are other more logical picks within Canon's own range: the G7 X II being an obvious example. It's a similar size, with a more traditional array of buttons.
The G9 X Mark II's lack of 4K video capture seems somewhat behind the times too - especially for the £450 price tag (which is £50 more than its predecessor). Same can be said for the simple 1-point or face detection autofocus, which is simpler than the competition at this price point.
In the same breath all this makes the G9 X II more of a crossover camera: it's suitable for those who just want to point and shoot, or the new wave who want control with connectivity and that large sensor for decent image quality.
