Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TV preview: Breathtaking pictures and unique audio tech combine

We've been waiting for a Sony OLED TV for quite some time now, but we could never have expected the Bravia A1 Series.

It has stunning pictures, Dolby Vision support, superthin form factor and other trademark traits of the imaging tech but none of them quite grabbed our attention as its audio capabilities. Rather than opt for an integrated or separate soundbar, like other manufacturers, the new Sony TV uses its own screen as a giant speaker. A technology the company calls Acoustic Surface.

It vibrates and therefore sends sound directly to your listening position.

Amazing and bonkers in equal measure.

Sadly, we didn't get to hear the TV in action during our first look on the Sony stand after its CES 2017 press conference. We were told that there will be a subwoofer in the stand at the TVs rear, but we'll have to wait until later this year for a proper listen.

We can't wait.

In the meantime, we've had to make do with the visuals and it must be said that if Sony was waiting to perfect the tech before releasing its first consumer OLED television, it was well worth it. Colours are vibrant and sharp, while black levels are exactly as you'd expect on a TV of this type.

Sony has adopted its X1 Extreme processor and it does as good a job with pictures here as it did with the flagship Z9D last year. There are quite simply awesome.

It'd be great to see the TV in surroundings less cramped and chaotic as CES, and we no doubt will when it becomes available later in 2017. It is coming in 65 and 77-inch screen sizes and from what we've seen so far, they will both be contenders for the highest honours come the end of the year.