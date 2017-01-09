Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 preview: The convertible king?

It's not the first time that Dell has released a convertible-style XPS laptop device - there were models in which the screen rotated within a frame - but it is the first time the company has released one with such tiny, tiny bezels. Say hello to the Dell XPS 2-in-1.

We've long been fans of the XPS 13 and 15 models, given their slender profile, lightweight build and that defining trim bezel (or Infinity Display in Dell talk).

In the 2-in-1 that means a 13-inch screen in a profile more typical of a 12-inch model, making for the world's smallest 2-in-1 product with a screen of this size. And having seen the HP EliteBook convertible at the CES tech show in Las Vegas we can surely believe that.

Having a hinge provides some extra bells and whistles: you can use the XPS 2-in-1 as a laptop, but also position it as a "stand" or "tent", or flip it right over to function as a sort-of tablet. There's no limit to the screen's position.

Dell's take on design is straightforward, but effective. There's none of the more jewellery-like finish of a Lenovo Yoga 910, with its watchband hinge; instead the two notable silver hinge points give the 2-in-1 a similar look to convertible HP models, albeit without the bling. This XPS 2-in-1 walks the line between business and personal laptop - and without showing off to excess.

In a sense this styling puts it in contention against the Microsoft Surface Book, but Dell has been quick to point out several areas where the XPS trumps Microsoft's machine: it's 16 per cent smaller, 40 per cent thinner and 20 per cent lighter (that last one not being difficult). So if you're in the market for an ultra portable power laptop, the Dell should be on your radar.

If you order one of the new machines, you'll be able to choose from two different display options: an UltraSharp Quad HD+ with 5.7 million crystals or a regular 1930 x 1080 Full HD display. No matter which option you go for, the screen will be coated in an anti-reflective material and will offer 170 degree viewing angles. It works, too, as a preview event at the CES tech show in Las Vegas confirmed: those overhead strip lights didn't make it impossible to see the bright screen.

There's a range of processor, RAM and storage options available to choose from too. Processors are all 7th Gen Intel Kaby Lake and come in 3.2Ghz Core i5 and 3.6GHz Core i7 variants. RAM can be either 4GB, 8GB or 16GB and storage can be 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD.

The high-end Quad HD+ screen model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and claims to offer seven hours of streaming via Netflix. That increases to 10-15 hours with the lesser-powered Full HD model, Dell claims.

To achieve that there's a 46WHr battery on board, which Dell tends to power at higher voltage given the kit inside. And that does make us question its claims of longevity, as most 2-in-1 models aren't going to hit the double-digit mark. We'll have to wait for a full review to see to that.

Port wise there are two USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 3, microSD and a 3.5mm headphones jack. Notice how it's all future-proofed small scale? Yep, that seems to be the way things are going. Oh, and there's a fingerprint scanner too.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is available to pre-order now, with prices starting at £1,349.