Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017) preview: The best business laptop money can buy?Pocket-lint
If there's one so-called "business laptop" brand that keeps its customers happy time and again, that would be ThinkPad. The once IBM-owned brand has remained strong under the wings of its Lenovo acquisition and its latest 2017 product, the X1 Carbon, is a notable upgrade over previous models that hurls this ThinkPad into the stratosphere. Indeed, it looks like one of the best business laptops that money can buy.
At first glance the trim bezel around the 14-inch screen looks rather Dell XPS-esque by design. The ThinkPad isn't quite as trim to the edges to our eyes, but it's a far cry from the chunky bezel of old. It means a 14-inch screen can fit into a typical 13-inch laptop form factor.
And that form factor is a gorgeous thing to behold. Ignore the retro silver "ThinkPad" logo to the inside corner (ok, we know it's a staple, but it could do with a refresh) and the flat, matte finish has an almost spongey feel to it. Ideal for long wrist-wearing sessions at the keys. Interestingly the 2017 X1 Carbon is available in black or silver finishes.
The backlit keyboard is full size, has the necessary degree of travel and, but of course, features the classic red "nipple" mouse control to the centre. It's not something we use, but legacy users will want this ThinkPad staple to remain. It looks rather distinctive. The trackpad has proper buttons flanking its main touchpad too.
The 14-inch screen is a 2560 x 1440 resolution (WQHD+) panel, with 300-nit brightness, ensuring it looks crisp, bright and colourful. It's not a touchscreen, so no greasy fingerprints to be seen here - if you're after that then the X1 Yoga product is more suitable.
When it comes to specification there's no corner cutting (only bezel-cutting). Spec it out and 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD can be specified. Expect the price to hurtle over the £2,000 mark quickly after that.
For on-the-go use there's a Micro SIM slot for 4G LTE connectivity, if wanted. This is placed discreetly around the rear, in the same pin-opened microSD card slot. We would rather have a separate full-size SD card - something we use all the time on our generation-old MacBook - but can't have it all.
All this in a near-1.1kg shell under 16mm thick, with dual Thunderbolt 3 support alongside full-size USB 3 and, well, we can't think of a straight-up Windows laptop that we'd rather own. Good job.
Best laptop replacement tablets 2016: The best 2-in-1 devices available to buy now
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
5 best laptops for Windows 10: The best available to buy today
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017) preview: The best business laptop money can...
- Lenovo Miix 720 preview: The ultra-powerful portable 2-in-1
- Asus Chromebook Flip is now a 12.5-inch awesome machine
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017) preview: The best business laptop money can buy?
- Gorgeous 4K HP Spectre x360 range updated with micro-edge screens
- Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: What to expect
- Acer Rugged Chromebook 11 N7 preview: The tough laptop the kids won't break
- Apple MacBook Pro Touch Bar: What can it do and what apps are supported?
- Dell unveils XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop at CES 2017
- Acer Swift 7 review: Has Acer finally cracked high-end laptop design?
- Best laptop replacement tablets 2016: The best 2-in-1 devices available to buy now
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- Samsung CES 2017 press conference: Watch it right here
- Casio's WSD-F20 is a seriously hardcore smartwatch, runs Android Wear 2.0
- LG's 2017 OLED TVs are brighter than ever before and support Dolby Atmos
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have 4K display and Bixby voice assistant
- Samsung QLED TV preview: Is this Samsung's best ever television range?
- Samsung enters the era of QLED TV, amazing 2017 models revealed
Comments