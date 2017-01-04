Samsung QLED TV preview: Is this Samsung's best ever television range?

During a pre-CES invite-only briefing, Samsung unveiled the QLED TV series and we can honestly say, from what we've seen so far, that they are the best televisions the company has ever made.

We got up close to the new QLED TV concepts shown at the Samsung visual display briefing and although we're not yet quite sure how the range will pan out, with model numbers and series identifiers, it's easy to see why Samsung is proud of its new direction.

The winning factor is undoubtedly brightness. Boasting 1,500 to 2,000 nits peak brightness, the HDR representation of the new tech is superb. The major rival tech, OLED, cannot achieve such high levels of brightness, thanks to the QLED having a backlight and OLED not, so the demos we've seen are striking.

Of course, OLED is capable of deeper blacks, with each pixel generating its own light, but the QLED TVs are no slouch in black level response either.

Samsung also claims that its new version of Quantum Dot technology is capable of 100 per cent colour volume, which represents a far wider colour field than last year's models. And apart from the clearly dynamic saturation on the demo models shown front and centre, other recessed demonstration screens had more natural tones.

Other features for the new series include a separate media box for all connections and a single, simple optical cable attaching it to the TV. It's thin and "almost invisible" - certainly in comparison with the thick black cables usually dangling from a set.

The TVs this year can also be controlled through a smartphone, iOS or Android, using Smart Hub capabilities. We didn't get to see that in action though.

We did see the new wall mount Samsung is introducing with this set, and considering we love to pop our own sets up on the wall, the incredibly narrow footprint of the mount is hugely welcome.

There will be curved and flat variants, which might make a little difference for mounting. They will all be 4K Ultra HD.

First Impressions

Before CES we did wonder which way Samsung would jump, whether it would have its own OLED panel or increase development in Quantum Dot and LED.

QLED is perhaps the obvious choice for the manufacturer and we have to say that by offering such incredible brightness in consumer TVs it represents a respectful alternative to OLED.

Of course, it mainly relies on the source and quality HDR material, but these will definitely present quality content with aplomb.

The future is bright and, for Samsung, the future is QLED.