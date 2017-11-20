Get two UE Boom 2 speakers for £145 in the Amazon Black Friday sales

Amazon's annual Black Friday sales are well underway, with several deals to be had through-out the week. One such deal that we feel can't be missed is two Ultimate Ears Boom 2 wireless speakers for £145.

The Boom 2 is consistently one of our favourite wireless speakers, combining fantastic 360-degree sound quality with portability, durability and a fun colour scheme. They retail for around £170-£180 for a single unit, so £145 for two of them is an absolute steal.

Even better, is with the dual pack, you can connect the two Boom 2 speakers together wirelessly to create a stereo pair. It's a feature shared by many Bluetooth speakers nowadays, but we doubt you can get two speakers that sound as good for less money.

This is a Deal of the Day on Amazon, so be quick to snap it up as it will be gone tomorrow. There's only one dual pack option available, which combines a black and blue speaker together, so as long as you're ok with an odd pair of speakers, this is a deal that you don't want to miss out on.