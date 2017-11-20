Best Black Friday UK fashion watch deals: Casio, Fossil, Vivienne Westwood, Cavalli, Kors, Armani, Boss and more

Best Black Friday UK fashion watch deals: Casio, Fossil, Vivienne Westwood, Cavalli, Kors, Armani, Boss and morePocket-Lint
Smartwatches might have become the norm for some people, but there are still those of us who would rather a beautiful, elegant timepiece on our wrists rather than one that tells us how many likes we've had on our latest Instagram post.
If you're in the smartwatch crew, then check out our best Black Friday UK smartwatch deals feature, but if you're after a deal on a more classic wrist piece that tells you the time, looks great and absolutely nothing else, here are some of the best deals we've found, whether for you're looking for yourself, your partner, or both.
Best Black Friday deals on fashion watches for men
- Casio Men's Analogue/Digital Quartz Watch with Nylon Strap AW-591MS-1AER for £62 (save £47) - see this deal here
- Mondaine Men's Swiss Quartz Watch with White Dial Analogue Display and Black Leather Strap for £122 (save £53) - see this deal here
- Casio Men's G-Shock Digital Watch with Resin Strap GD-100MS-3ER for £59.99 (save £29) - see this deal here
- Just Cavalli Mens Watch JC1G013L0025 for £125 (save £65) - see this deal here
- Fossil Men's Watch FS5210 for £69 (save £35) - see this deal here
- Armani Exchange Men's Watch AX2321 for £95 (save £54) - see this deal here
- Citizen Eco-Drive Gents' Strap Watch for £77 (save £31) - see this deal here
- Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Watch with Black Dail Analogue Display and Brown Leather Strap BM8475-26E for £110 (save £39) - see this deal here
- Daniel Wellington Classic St Mawes Rose Men's Quartz Watch with White Dial Analogue Display and Brown Leather Strap 0106DW for £102 (save £76) - see this deal here
- Rotary Men's Quartz Watch with White Dial Chronograph Display and Black Leather Strap GS00650/01 for £77 (save £53) - see this deal here
- Rotary Men's Automatic Watch with White Dial Analogue Display and Black Leather Strap GS00654/01 for £120 (save £125) - see this deal here
- Accurist Men's Quartz Watch with Black Dial Chronograph Display and Brown Leather Strap 7022.01 for £41 (save £78) - see this deal here
- Casio Edifice Men's Analogue Quartz Watch with Solid Stainless Steel Bracelet – EF-539D for £91 (save £25) - see this deal here
- Timex Men's Quartz Tide Temp Compass Watch with Dial Analogue Display and Silicone Strap for £99 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Cluse Men's Watch CL18111 for £67 (save £25) - see this deal here
- Skagen Men's Watch SKW6373 for £86 (save £39) - see this deal here
- Skagen Men's Watch SKW6376 for £107 (save £48) - see this deal here
- Hugo Boss Paris Men's Watch for £132 (save £57) - see this deal here
- Accurist Men's Quartz Watch with Chronograph Display and Stainless Steel Bracelet for £47 (save £101) - see this deal here
- Gigandet Sea Ground Automatic Men's Analogue Diver Watch Black G2-003 for £100 (save £300) - see this deal here
Best Black Friday deals on fashion watches for women
- Cluse Women's Watch CL18015 for £60 (save £19) - see this deal here
- Vivienne Westwood Women's Quartz Analogue Display Watch with Rose Gold Dial and Blue Leather Strap VV139RSBK for £89 (save £146) - see this deal here
- Daniel Wellington Classy Sheffield Women's Quartz Watch with White Dial Analogue Display and Black Leather Strap 0901DW for £59 (save £39) - see this deal here
- Michael Kors Women's Watch MK2659 for £127 (save £58) - see this deal here
- Anne Klein Women's The Signature Quartz Watch with Analogue Display and Leather Strap for £50 (save £35) - see this deal here
- Vivienne Westwood Women's Orb II Quartz Watch with White Dial Analogue Display and Leather Strap VV006WHWH for £89 (save £81) - see this deal here
- Vivienne Westwood Women's Orb Quartz Analogue Display Watch with Silver Dial and Multi-Colour Stainless Steel Bracelet VV006SLBR for £99 (save £111) - see this deal here
- Just Cavalli Womens Watch JC1L004M0085 for £127 (save £42) - see this deal here
- Mondaine Women's Quartz Watch with White Dial Analogue Display and Red Leather Strap A658.30301.11SBC for £125 (save £49) - see this deal here
- Anne Klein Women's Riley Quartz Watch with Black Dial Analogue Display and Black Ceramic Bracelet AK/N1464BKGB for £75 (save £55) - see this deal here
- Vivienne Westwood Men's Quartz Watch with Black Dial Analogue Display and Silver Stainless Steel Bracelet VV160BKSL for £99 (save £151) - see this deal here
- Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Silhouette Swarovski Crystal Watch with Mother of Pearl Analogue Display and Stainless Steel Bracelet EW1686-59D for £133 (save £66) - see this deal here
- Mondaine Women's Quartz Watch with White Dial Analogue Display and Silver Stainless Steel Bracelet for £131 (save £58) - see this deal here
- Cluse La Boheme Women Watches Watch Mesh for £63 (save £16) - see this deal here
- Casio Baby-G Women's Digital Watch with Resin Strap – BG-169R for £45 (save £26) - see this deal here
- Fossil Women's Watch CH3071 for £84 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Timex Women's Quartz Watch with Dial Analogue Display and Leather Strap for £37 (save £23) - see this deal here
- Vivienne Westwood Women's Orb Pop Quartz Analogue Display Watch with Silver Dial and Red Leather Strap VV006SSRD for £95 (save £80) - see this deal here
- Vivienne Westwood Ladies Orb II Black Leather Strap Watch for £89 (save £81) - see this deal here
- Vivienne Westwood Women's Quartz Watch with Mother of Pearl Dial Analogue Display and Silver Metal Bracelet VV006PSLSL for £79 (save £116) - see this deal here
