Black Friday Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is only £79 today

Amazon's Black Friday sales are landing through-out the week, but today you can get one of the most appealing offers: the Kindle Paperwhite for £79.99.

Normally priced at £109.99, there's a £30 saving on the Kindle that we think is the best of the bunch. It's affordable and it includes the clever front-lit display, meaning you can read books in bed, without needing your bedside light on.

The Kindle Paperwhite comes with the advantage of offering a couple of weeks of battery life and enough storage for hundreds of books, with seamless cloud syncing for your books, so you never lose your place.

You can buy directly on the Paperwhite through the Kindle Store, or browse on your phone or PC and send books directly to your Kindle. It also has great parental controls, so if you want to set-up a Kindle for your child, it's really easy to do so.

While the Paperwhite is still a little more expensive than the basic Kindle (which is only £59.99), the illumination across the front of the display brings a lot of advantages. When the lights dim, you won't need to turn on the lights, so it's great for travelling, perfect for flights or reading in a tent on those barmy summer nights.

The Paperwhite is also a healthy bit cheaper than the next model up - the Voyage - which adds automatic illumination so it will adjust the brightness according to your conditions.

Of all the Kindle models, the Paperwhite is often the best option balancing essential features and prices. So if you're looking for a bargain, now is your chance.