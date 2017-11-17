Xbox One S now under £200 with two free games, including Star Wars Battlefront 2

Xbox One S now under £200 with two free games, including Star Wars Battlefront 2EA
We'll be covering all the major Black Friday deals here on Pocket-lint up to and beyond 24 November, but one particularly deal has particularly stood out - especially if you're looking to get yourself a games console this Christmas.
Amazon.co.uk, and several other retailers, have dropped the prices of Xbox One S consoles to under £200. And you get a choice of two free games to boot.
The selection is wide, with some very recently released games included as part of the offer. Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Call of Duty: WW2 are both included in bundles, for example. Or should you be more into adventure games, you can get a Forza Horizon 3 bundle that includes the Hot Wheels downloadable content or one that adds FIFA 18 to the mix.
You can even get the 1TB model of the Xbox One S for just £30 more. Considering how much drive space games take up nowadays, that's not a bad shout.
Here then are the deals currently on Amazon that you should check out:
- Xbox One S 500GB with Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Middle-earth: Shadow of War and FIFA 18 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Minecraft Complete Gaming Pack and Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Minecraft Complete Gaming Pack and FIFA 18 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Assassins Creed: Origins and Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Assassins Creed: Origins and FIFA 18 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 1TB with Assassins Creed: Origins and Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £229.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 1TB with Forza Horizon 3, Hot Wheels DLC and Call of Duty: WW2 for £229.99 - click here to view this deal
There will be other deals across the week, leading up to Black Friday on 24 November. There will be even more revealed for Cyber Monday the week after, and we'll cover them all here on Pocket-lint.
