Tesla Roadster will be the fastest production car ever made with the longest battery range

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has unveiled the Roadster, successor to the company's first ever production car. When the new two-seater officially launches, the Roadster will break several records, including being the first production car to accelerate to 60mph in under two seconds.

The Roadster will hit 60mph in 1.9-seconds, 100mph in 4.2 and will be able to complete a quarter mile in 8.9-seconds. The car's top speed hasn't been revealed, but Elon Musk has said it will be "above 250mph". Just how close it will be able to get to the Koenigsegg Agera RS' top-speed record of 277.9mph remains to be seen.

Being a Tesla means the Roadster runs on battery power, which in this instance will be a 200kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 620 miles on a single charge, the furthest for any battery-powered vehicle.

There will be some time to wait until we start seeing the Tesla Roadster on the roads - and shooting past us on the motorway - as production isn't expected to begin until 2020. When it does launch, it's expected to have a starting price of $200,000.

