  Does your iPhone X not work in the cold? Then grab this update now

Apple has pushed out a new iOS update to fix a weird iPhone X quirk.

The update, called iOS 11.1.2, is the seventh official update to Apple's iOS 11 mobile operating system. It arrives about one week after Apple released another iOS 11 update to correct an odd autocorrect bug that wouldn't let some iPhone users type the letter "I". As for this latest update, it is meant to address an issue that apparently caused some iPhone X displays to not work in the cold.

Users had complained that their screens would temporarily become unresponsive when suddenly exposed to frigid temperatures. Apple had acknowledged the bug and promised a fix. It's now followed through, with the release of iOS 11.1.2, which can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices in the Settings app. To access the update over the air, go to Settings > General > Software Update.



Here's the full list of changes included in the update:

Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop

Addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X

Keep in mind Apple is also readying a bigger update, called iOS 11.2, which will bring Apple Pay Cash as well as support for faster 7.5W wireless charging on the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. We will keep you posted when that arrives. In the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's iOS 11 review and iOS 11 tips and tricks guide for more details about the software and what it can do.