Netgear adds Circle from Disney parental controls to its routers

We tested the Circle with Disney system in the summer and loved the way it can control a whole family's internet usage simply. Clearly, so does Netgear. It is adding the user-friendly parental control tech to its routers and Wi-Fi devices.

It will initially include the Circle with Disney software on its Orbi Tri-Band Home WiFi systems and Nighthawk Smart WiFI routers.

They will work with a free, downloadable application for iOS and Android devices, where parents can set the level of parental controls at the source of the internet connection, rather than individually on devices around the home.

Circle works with profiles for each family member, so you can have different restrictions for different members of the family or household. And you can even set different restrictions for each connected device, such as games console, smart TV or tablet.

The main feature set will require a premium subscription, which is charged at $4.99 a month in the US, but there are plenty of free features you can use too.

Among the free features, you have the ability to set individual filters for each profile, based on age and interests, pause internet access by device, user or the whole home, and set safe search restrictions and ad blocking.

Premium features include limiting access time for family members, setting bedtime for members or even add rewards, to give a child extra time online if they have done something good. Amazon Alexa control is also available as part of the premium subscription.

Circle with Disney will be rolled out to compatible Netgear devices soon.