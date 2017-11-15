Google Home price slashed by £50 for Black Friday, across loads of retailers

Google has made the surprise move of slashing the price of Google Home and the Google Home Mini as we ramp up towards Black Friday.

The huge discount to Google Home brings the price in line with Amazon's new second-gen Echo, while the new Google Home Mini drops to the same price as the Echo Dot.

This isn't just limited to Google's own store, you can get your hands on a cheaper Google Home or Google Home Mini in a wide range of stores, including Argos, Maplin, John Lewis and Currys PC World.

With Google Home normally costing £129, the drop to £79 is a veritable bargain: if you've been waiting to get your home Google connected, then now is the time to buy.

The new Google Home Mini has only been out a few months and brings a smaller way to add Google Assistant to your home, ideal for a second room. It normally costs £49, but you can currently pick it up for just £34. It's almost rude not to buy one.

This sale is running from 15-29 November, so all you really have to decide is who you want to give your money to.