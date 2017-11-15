Fossil unveils the Q Control, its first water-resistant smartwatch with heart rate monitor

Fossil unveils the Q Control, its first water-resistant smartwatch with heart rate monitorFossil
Fossil has announced the Q Control, a brand new smartwatch and fitness tracker that has a couple of firsts for the company. It's the first of Fossil's watches to come with a built-in optical heart rate sensor and a water-resistant case, making it ideal for tracking and monitoring swimming sessions.
Like other Fossil smartwatch models that have been released this year, the Q Control has a full touchscreen display, so no 'flat tyre' at the bottom, for flicking through menus of Android Wear 2.0. It also features Fossil's virtual touch bezel for the first time, which lets you quickly navigate around the menus by touching the edge of the display.
The Q Control has a 44mm case and 13.5mm thickness and a replaceable silicone strap and should offer a pretty similar experience to other smartwatches running Android Wear 2.0, such as being able to use third-party fitness apps such as Google Fit and MySwimPro to track workouts and goals. However it adds some "exclusive" Fossil watch faces and a "colour picker" that lets you personalise each face to match your "style or attire".
The Fossil Q Control is available online now and will be in stores from December for £279.
