John Lewis and Google bring Moz the Monster to life with interactive storybook

To coincide with the debut of Moz the Monster, the star of John Lewis' Christmas campaign, the retail giant has released a storybook for children. The story reveals how Moz is discovered by a young boy named Joe, hiding under his bed. The book, and Moz, can be brought to life thanks to a partnership between John Lewis and Google, that lets children use the Google Home smart speaker to interact with the story.

By saying "Ok Google, talk to Moz the Monster", Google will start reading the story aloud, voiced by actress Sally Philips. While it hasn't given full details of how you can interact with it, John Lewis does say the story can be personalised by adding different sound effects. Once the story is finished, Google Home will ask children some simple questions to test how closely they were listening, and get them involved with the story.

You don't need to buy the physical copy of the book to be able to listen to the interactive version, but it gives children pictures to help them follow along with the story.

The John Lewis Moz the Monster storybook is available to buy now, either online or in-store directly from John Lewis.