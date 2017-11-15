The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 in pictures

This year's EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards was the best yet, and here are the pictures to prove it. Held at Church House with support from EE, Honor, Sky News Swipe, and MSN, in Westminster, the awards celebrate the best products of 2017.

It's the 14th year of the awards and once again Pocket-lint founder Stuart Miles was on stage, joined by co-host Lucy McNamara, to guide us through the 20 categories ranging from Best Car to Best Smartphone.

Big winners this year were Nintendo who walked away with Best Game, Best Console, and Product of the Year for the Nintendo Switch, while Apple picked up best Smart Watch, Best Tablet, and the newly created EE Superfast Award for its W1 Chip found in the Apple AirPods and the latest Beats headphones.

Inbetween the partying, the eating and the chatting there was building too, with guests all battling against each other to build the best table centre out of Lego.

Jubilant winners celebrated alongside defeated rivals. We laughed, we cried, drank probably way too much, saw out another fantastic evening of awards with the best in the business.

Enjoy the gallery above or check out this year's winners in full.