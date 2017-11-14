  Ecobee thermostats can now be voice-controlled via Google Assistant

Ecobee's smart home devices just got, well, smarter, thanks to Google.

The company makes things like thermostats, such as the Ecobee 3, Ecobee3 Lite, and Ecobee 4, and now, it has announced that those very devices can now be controlled through Goole Home or any Google Assistant-enabled device such as a smartphone. In other words, some of Ecobee's devices can now be voice controlled via Goole Assistant so you can check and adjust your home temperature, for instance.

Just say, “OK Google, make my home colder.” Keep in mind this isn't the first time Ecobee has integrated with other smart home systems. It already supports HomeKit, SmartThings, Wink, and IFTTT, while the Ecobee4 also features built-in Amazon Alexa. Now, however, because of this Google Assistant integration, Ecobee4 owners who have an Android phone can control their home temperature from anywhere.

Ecobee4 is available for $249 in the US through Ecobee.com, Amazon, and other retailers. For more information on other smart home devices that support Google Assistant, including those available in the UK, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth buyer's guide here.

Also, see Ecobee's FAQ page for additional commands you can use.