Apple's 2019 iPhone might feature a laser-based 3D sensor on the backPocket-lint
- It would be different from the TrueDepth sensor system
The iPhone X is barely a month old and already people want to know about future iPhones and what they might feature.
Well, the rumour mill is already discussing the 2019 iPhone: according to a Bloomberg, Apple is developing a “3D sensor” for the back of that iPhone. It's mulling a different technology from the TrueDepth sensor system found on the front of iPhone X. That system projects a pattern of 30,000 laser dots onto your face to generate an accurate 3D image for authentication. The rear-facing sensor would work differently.
- Best ARKit-enabled apps: Top 10 augmented reality apps
- Google ARCore: Android's equivalent to Apple ARKit
It would use a "time of flight" approach, which calculates the time it takes for a laser to bounce off surrounding objects, in order to create a 3D image of your environment. What's the point of that? To enhance Apple’s augmented reality apps and services, of course. The new iPhone would be able to provide 3D awareness of not only your face but also your surroundings while also establishing a depth map.
Apple’s ARKit can already serve up impressive AR experiences on iOS devices, so it'll be interesting to see how this 3D sensor fits in with that platform. Bloomberg said that Apple is talking with suppliers, though that doesn't mean it will make it into the 2019 iPhone.
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+: What's the story so far?
- Apple to release three iPhones, including iPhone X Plus in 2018
- Apple's 2019 iPhone might feature a laser-based 3D sensor on the back
- OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?
- OnePlus 5T: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Amazing deals: 20% off Nokia, Motorola and Sony smartphones
- Best UK SIM-only: 12GB for £14 with 5 months free
- Razer Phone review: Brilliant brickphone brings an experience like no other
- This is the BlackBerry Motion: Specs, images and pricing revealed
- BlackBerry Motion initial review: Big, bold boss of business
Comments