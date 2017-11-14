Amazon kicks off Black Friday deals with 3-months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

Amazon is always one of the retailers that goes all out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and we fully expect this year to be no different. In fact, it has started early with a big discount on its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service.

Basically Amazon's answer to Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited came to the UK a year ago offers over 40 million songs to stream on multiple devices, including the company's own Echo speakers.

You can also download tracks to listen to offline on smartphones or tablets.

Normally, an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a whole year if you are an Amazon Prime member too (£9.99 if not). You can also get an Echo-only subscription for £3.99 a month, which means you can only listen to songs on a specific Amazon Echo device, or you can pay £14.99 a month or £149 for a whole year for a family plan that covers up to six family members.

However, from today, 14 November, for a "limited period", you can get three-months of subscription to the service for just 99p - a saving of at least £22.98.

It is apparently available to all customers, Prime members or not. Just head to Amazon to check out the deal.