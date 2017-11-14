Amazing Microsoft US Black Friday deals revealed: Xbox One S for $189, Mixed Reality and more

Microsoft has announced some incredible Black Friday deals already, in the US at least. We fully expect UK bargains to be unveiled soon and if they are anything like the massive discounts on offer in the States, we suspect the online store will be inundated.

In the US, there are deals on Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, other Windows 10 laptops, headphones Harman Kardon Cortana speakers and much more. You can get hefty discounts on Mixed Reality headsets and the Xbox One bargains are simply huge.

For example, you will be able to get hold of an Xbox One S with a free game for just $189 (£144).

There are also big discounts on Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass - Microsoft's game subscription service where you get access to more than 100 games for a monthly fee. For Black Friday, that can be signed up to for as little as $1.

Black Friday itself isn't until 24 November, with Cyber Monday following after that weekend. But Microsoft will start some of its US deals on Sunday 19 November. Others start the day before Black Friday, on Thursday 23 November.

Here are some of our deals highlights:

You can find all of Microsoft's US Black Friday deals here. If you're looking for the UK deals, check out Microsoft's dedicated webpage here.