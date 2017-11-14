Amazing Microsoft US Black Friday deals revealed: Xbox One S for $189, Mixed Reality and morePocket-lint
Microsoft has announced some incredible Black Friday deals already, in the US at least. We fully expect UK bargains to be unveiled soon and if they are anything like the massive discounts on offer in the States, we suspect the online store will be inundated.
In the US, there are deals on Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, other Windows 10 laptops, headphones Harman Kardon Cortana speakers and much more. You can get hefty discounts on Mixed Reality headsets and the Xbox One bargains are simply huge.
For example, you will be able to get hold of an Xbox One S with a free game for just $189 (£144).
There are also big discounts on Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass - Microsoft's game subscription service where you get access to more than 100 games for a monthly fee. For Black Friday, that can be signed up to for as little as $1.
Black Friday itself isn't until 24 November, with Cyber Monday following after that weekend. But Microsoft will start some of its US deals on Sunday 19 November. Others start the day before Black Friday, on Thursday 23 November.
Here are some of our deals highlights:
- Save $329 on Surface Pro bundle - starts 23 November
- Xbox One S (500GB) with one free game for $189 - starts 23 November
- Save $100 on Lenovo Explorer Windows Mixed Reality headset - starts 19 November
- Save 50 per cent on Xbox One games - starts 23 November
- $100 off Harman Kardon Invoke speaker - starts 23 November
You can find all of Microsoft's US Black Friday deals here. If you're looking for the UK deals, check out Microsoft's dedicated webpage here.
- PS4 owners can play online for free this week, no PS Plus subscription needed
- Amazing Microsoft US Black Friday deals revealed: Xbox One S for $189, Mixed Reality and more
- Doom review: Redefining the remake
- Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus review: Intelligent, funny and brutal - a first-person shooter not to miss
- How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
- The Evil Within 2 review: Japanese horror thrills and chills
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- For the price of an Xbox One X you can get a PS4 Pro and 5 amazing games
- Xbox One X tips and tricks: How to get the most from your new console
- Xbox One X: Price, specifications and everything you need to know
Comments