Apple to release three iPhones, including iPhone X Plus in 2018

Following his prediction that Apple will release two iPhone models with OLED screens in 2018, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed the screen sizes he expects them to sport and claims a third LCD-screen iPhone will be launched alongside them.

Kuo says Apple will retain the 5.8-inch screen of the current iPhone X - we're not sure on a name just yet; iPhone X2 or iPhone XI, perhaps - but adds there will be a larger model with a 6.5-inch screen, an iPhone X Plus of sorts. He doesn't give dimensions of the phone, but an infographic shows it to have a similar size body to the current iPhone 8 Plus. Because Apple has removed the bezels, including the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, it's able to fit a larger screen.

Kuo also says Apple will release an LCD iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen. Like the OLED models, the LCD version will also lose the Touch ID sensor in favour of Face ID and a large screen in a smaller body. Going by the same infographic, the LCD model appears to have a completely new body that sits in between the two OLED models. It's not clear what this iPhone model will be called.

If true, all three phones will get Apple's TrueDepth camera system that allows for Face ID and Animoji and should be available in greater numbers. KGI predicts Apple will have some 120 million units available to ship, compared to the 80 million shipped in the second half of 2017.

As for price, Kuo hasn't said how much the OLED models will cost, but predicts the LCD model will be the cheapest of the three, with a starting price between $649 and $749.

As with any rumour and prediction, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for more 2018 iPhone news.