PS4 owners can play online for free this week, no PS Plus subscription needed

Sony has announced that you won't need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play online between 10am Wednesday 15 and 10am Monday 20 November. Online multiplayer during that period will be completely free for all players in the UK and Europe.

Called the PlayStation Plus Open Multiplayer Event, it enables all PS4 and PS4 Pro owners to make the most of games, such as Call of Duty: WWII and Gran Turismo, without additional charges. And with Star Wars Battlefront 2 being released on Friday 17 November, gamers can play its online modes throughout the weekend regardless of whether they have PS Plus membership or not.

A PS Plus subscription will still be needed to make the most of the monthly free games, however.

PlayStation Plus is usually needed to play games online and costs £6.99 for one month's membership, £19.99 for three months or £49.99 when paid yearly.

You can also find deals online, with prepaid voucher codes available from numerous retailers, including Amazon.co.uk. For example, you can get two three-month codes for £37.99, representing a saving of around £3.

As well as online gameplay, PS Plus members also get at least two PS4 games free per month, plus games for PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. The games can be downloaded and played as often as you like, as long as you remain a member.