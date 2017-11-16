Xbox One buying tips: How to get the best Black Friday Xbox One S and Xbox One X deals

It's an exciting time for Microsoft and, specifically, the Xbox team. Not only is Christmas hurtling towards us, and therefore an ideal opportunity to entice more gamers with cheap Xbox One S deals, the Xbox One X only recently launched - the machine the company calls the "world's most powerful console".

You might have popped one on your wishlist, or are considering buying an Xbox One S for yourself or loved ones. Either way, the impending Black Friday on 24 November will be an ideal time to get a bit of a bargain. Consoles are often discounted or come with plenty of extra bundled games on the day itself or during the build up.

That's why we've put together a handy guide on what to look for when buying an Xbox One, specifically around Black Friday. Hopefully it'll help you get the console that suits you at a price you can afford.

The Xbox One originally launched in the winter of 2013, first in a massive, slab-like form factor but later refreshed to be smaller, a touch more powerful and with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player on board. The Xbox One S, as the replacement was dubbed, is still the standard version of the machine and can be sourced for as little as £200. And while games are limited to 1080p (Full HD) it is also a great player for 4K media, as both Netflix and Amazon Video offer Ultra HD content with high dynamic range (HDR) colours and contrast.

The original 2013 model is now discontinued, although the family has expanded recently to include a premium model, the Xbox One X. Much more powerful, it adds 4K gaming to the mix and while all Xbox One games work across all the consoles, it plays a large number of them with enhancements in some form or another.

As a powerhouse of a machine, the Xbox One X is not only the most expensive Xbox ever, it's the most expensive games console. So what do you get for your money? Or is the cheaper Xbox One S better for you?

The biggest different between the two, currently available Xbox Ones is that the One X is capable of playing games in up to 4K resolutions (2160p). Its power under the hood is also capable of running games at 60 frames per second, even with the highest resolutions. The Xbox One S can achieve a maximum of 1080p for gaming.

Both consoles support high dynamic range (HDR) visuals, which means they can adopt a wider colour gamut, greater contrast and higher brightness. The Xbox One X though can play games with HDR and in 4K, however, and is therefore the best partner for a 4K HDR TV.

All Xbox One games work on either console, but those marked as "enhanced" have built-in improvements for Xbox One X. That can be 4K, better frame rates, faster loading times or a combination of the three.

Both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X are capable of playing streamed 4K video and 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays. They both have Netflix, Amazon Video and YouTube in 4K, with high dynamic range (HDR) on the former two. And they can play 4K Blu-rays with HDR too.

They also both support Dolby Atmos audio for those with a compatible system or soundbar, through a free, downloadable Dolby Access application.

However, they do not support the Dolby Vision HDR format at present, just HDR10.

Where the two consoles differ is that the Xbox One X is a lot faster and more accessible for all 4K video playback. It locks onto the 4K video streams on Netflix and Amazon a tad quicker, and it starts up 4K Blu-rays much more swiftly. Indeed, the One X will play all 4K Blu-rays almost instantly, where the One S even struggles to recognise them at times.

The standard Xbox One S comes with a 500GB hard drive, which is enough to store around 15 decent-sized games. However, there are a fair few top titles that weigh-in around the 40-50GB mark, so if you want to keep them on your internal hard drive you'll only have space for around 10 of them.

The step-up Xbox One S has a 1TB drive, so double the storage, as does the Xbox One X. In the latter's case, however, you have to consider that enhanced games require extra storage. A One X enhanced title can even top 100GB in size, so again, you'll only be able to store up to 10 of those.

Luckily, no matter which Xbox One you choose, you can increase the storage space with the addition of an external USB 3.0 hard drive, such as the Seagate game Drive. That's available in sizes up to 8TB and you can install games, save games and anything else the Xbox One requires on one.

Microsoft has already announced that, in the US, it will be offering an Xbox One S and a game for the staggeringly low price of $189 (around £144). That could also come across the pond and some retailers might be giving similar huge discounts on the standard model.

We also expect retailers to offer their own deals, with more games added to the mix. And it would not come as a surprise to get a 500GB Xbox One S plus two to three games for under £200.

The Xbox One X is slightly different though. Having only just been released, we very much doubt you'll get any bargains on the £450 console. You might get a free controller, game or Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass thrown in.

What's more likely is that you'll get bundles for One X that cost above the £450 mark, but have several added benefits.

If you can't wait until Black Friday itself, there are a few deals floating around already:

As we've stated above, you should be able to get the 500GB model of the Xbox One S for less than £200. In fact, it might even be less than £180 in some retailers.

The 1TB model is around £300 at present, with a game, so could drop to around £250.

As for the £450 Xbox One X, it's unlikely that will plummet in price considering it's only been out for a few weeks. Instead, expect games or other incentives to be bundled.

Accessory deals are definitely on the cards. In the US, Microsoft has already announced that it will be discounting Xbox One controllers - even the self-made Design Lab versions - on the build-up to Black Friday. Watch this space for details on whether than will extend to UK customers.

Controllers, headsets and other third-party accessories will surely be discounted too, from retailers such as Amazon.co.uk.

If you already have an Xbox One, Xbox One S or Xbox One X, the Black Friday sales period is ideal for building up your games library. There will be hundreds of games heavily discounted.

Microsoft itself even hosts Black Friday games deals on the Xbox Store, so you can buy some of the greatest titles on the cheap, download them there and then and get playing.

Alternatively, you can head to somewhere like the Xbox One section of Amazon.co.uk and keep checking for the latest deals as they arrive.

You will undoubtedly find some excellent deals on memberships during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass and EA Access are all subscription based schemes that reward you in slightly different ways for a monthly, three-monthly or yearly fee.

You need Xbox Live Gold if you ever plan to play games online, but it also gives you several free games to download and play each month. Xbox Game Pass gives you unrestricted access to more than 100 catalogue titles to download and play as often as you like, as long as you continue to subscribe. And EA Access is similar but with games from Electronic Arts. It also offers trial periods on its latest games, often a week before the actual game has been released.

All three can be acquired through your Xbox One, but can also be bought from retailers taking part in Black Friday. You buy a code that you redeem on your console.

Amazon.co.uk always has great deals on games memberships, some of which are available on the site right now: