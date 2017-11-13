Police called to break up Amazon Alexa’s very own self-controlled party

Police called to break up Amazon Alexa’s very own self-controlled partyPocket-lint
A resident living in Hamburg, Germany arrived back to his flat after a night out to find a new lock and an invoice after his Amazon Echo decided to start playing loud music between 2 and 3am.
- Amazon Echo (original) vs Echo Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show vs Echo (2017) vs Echo Plus vs Echo Spot: Whats the difference?
Neighbours had to call police to the sixth floor flat to put an end to the disturbance. Oliver Haberstroh wasn’t aware his Echo began playing music, and he claims he didn’t command it to remotely from his phone.
However a report after the incident found that Alexa was activated remotely and increased the volume from Haberstroh’s third-party music app, in this case believed to be Spotify. It’s not clear which Echo was involved, but we hope it was the first generation so at least the neighbours could listen to better quality sound.
Despite Amazon claiming it’s cloud servers worked as they should, the retail giant has offered to reimburse Haberstroh for all related costs.
