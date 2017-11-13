Currys starts Black Friday early with Why Wait? Deals, save on TVs, headphones, smart home and more

Currys starts Black Friday early with Why Wait? Deals, save on TVs, headphones, smart home and moreWiki Commons/Pocket-lint
Currys PC World has kicked off its annual Black Friday event early by announcing a number of deals available in store and online, two weeks before Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 24 November.
The retailer guarantees deal prices on the selected products won't be reduced again for Black Friday, so you can beat the rush and snap up a bargain right away.
Deals and discounts have been placed on products across all of Currys' products ranges and we've had a look and picked out some of our favourites.
Televisions
- LG OLED55C7V 4K Ultra HD TV, for £1,699 (save £800) - click here to get this deal
- LG OLED65C7V 4K Ultra HD TV, for £2,699 (save £1,600) - click here to get this deal
- LG 55UJ701V 4K Ultra HD TV, for £599 (save £300) - click here to get this deal
- Samsung UE55MU6670 4K Ultra HD TV, for £799 (save £250) - click here to get this deal
- Panasonic TX-40ES500B for £399, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
Laptops
- HP Pavilion 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop (Silk Gold), for £449, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- HP Pavilion 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop (Silver), for £449, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop (Black), for £499.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop (Platinum Grey), for £499.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
Headphones
- Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones, for £220 (save £70) - click here to get this deal
- Beats urBeats in-ear headphones, for £59.95, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
Smart home
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance 27 starter kit, for £159.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 starter kit, for £159.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Logitech Harmony Hub, for £69.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Logitech Circle 2 security camera, for £149.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
Soundbars
- Samsung HW-MS650 soundbar, for £499 (save £100.99) - click here to get this deal
- Samsung HW-MS750 soundbar, for £699.99 (save £100) - click here to get this deal
- LG SJ4 2.1 soundbar, for £179, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
TV
