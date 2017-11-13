Currys starts Black Friday early with Why Wait? Deals, save on TVs, headphones, smart home and more

Currys PC World has kicked off its annual Black Friday event early by announcing a number of deals available in store and online, two weeks before Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 24 November.

The retailer guarantees deal prices on the selected products won't be reduced again for Black Friday, so you can beat the rush and snap up a bargain right away.

Deals and discounts have been placed on products across all of Currys' products ranges and we've had a look and picked out some of our favourites.