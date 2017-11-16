OnePlus 5T officially unveiled, complete with facial recognition and a 6-inch screen

OnePlus’ follow up to the OnePlus 5 is officially here. Just like last year, the disruptive tech company has launched a “T” version of its 2017 flagship. From the front, it looks like a brand new series, but on the whole, there’s not a massive number of changes.

The biggest change undoubtedly is on the front: the 5T has a 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED panel stretching from edge-to-edge and with very little bezel at the top and bottom. Like a lot of current flagship phones, it’s a longer 18:9 ratio screen and boasts a resolution of 2160 x 1080.

Of course, this change has meant moving the fingerprint sensor to the back, where it’s built into the same chassis as the OnePlus 5, and finished to match the fingerprint-resistant Midnight Black metal.

As well as making it longer, OnePlus equipped the screen with a “Sunlight Display” feature that automatically kicks in when lighting conditions are harsh. If you’re using the camera, viewing the gallery, recording video or gaming, the screen adjusts the contrast to make it more visible in bright daylight conditions.

Looking around the frame and edges reveals the same “Horizon Line”, rounded corners and curves towards the edges, ensuring it remains as thin and comfortable as its predecessor.

Another hardware change is found in the camera module. You still have a dual camera system made up of one 16-megapixel and one 20-megapixel sensor, however, the secondary 20-megapixel camera now has f/1.7 aperture for better lowlight performance.

This secondary sensor also no longer crops when in Portrait Mode, helping to retain detail while still blurring the background. You also no longer get a “telephoto” mode, but OnePlus has equipped the camera with an algorithm to offer crisp zooming.

Apart from that, it’s much the same hardware as before. You get the all-powerful Snapdragon 835 processor inside paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on whether you opt for the 64GB or 128GB storage model.

Like the OnePlus 5 before it, there’s a 3,300mAh battery to keep you going all day, and the awesome Dash Charge fast-charging to top you up really quickly when needed.

On the software front, it’s an updated version of OxygenOS. We’re now up to version 4.7 of OnePlus’s custom flavour of Android and, like previous models, it’s a very clean experience with the usual smattering of customisation options. It’s based on Android Nougat, but an Oreo update is in the pipeline.

There are a couple of new features announced, including the ability to have twin versions of the same app, for multiple accounts. You can also view a location map within the stock Gallery app. Plus, a variety of home screen customisation options.

Like many of the specs, the pricing remains the same. It’s £449 for the 6GB/64GB configuration or £499 for the 8GB/128GB model.

In the UK, OnePlus 5T’s will go on sale from 21 November and will be available from O2 and OnePlus. If you want to pre-order, you can do so from O2 online now or wait until 17 November to pre-order in store.