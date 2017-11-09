SteamVR games are coming to Windows Mixed Reality this month
- Preview program will let headset owners test SteamVR games
Microsoft's Windows Mixed Reality platform is finally adding support for SteamVR games - but in the form of a preview program at first.
Windows Mixed Reality is a combination of VR and AR, though much of the experience is what you'd expect from VR: you wear a headset, then watch the screen in front of your eyes, and have your movements tracked so you can move around the virtual world. But these headsets have front-mounted cameras, which allow for either real world objects in your virtual world or virtual objects in the real world.
Microsoft partnered with several manufacturers on headsets, including Acer, HP, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung. They're all supposed to be affordable, too, with prices starting at $299. Anyway, Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Steam titles will work in mixed reality. Now, the company has announced to Rolling Stone that users will get access to those titles - SteamVR apps and games - next week.
A preview program for SteamVR titles will launch on 15 November, allowing headset owners to test out games while Microsoft fixes bugs. When support is officially added, all Windows Mixed Reality users will be able to access and play games from the Steam store. This will open Microsoft’s headsets to a tonne more titles. Currently, they only have access to around 60 apps and games from the Windows Store.
There's no word yet when support for SteamVR will be officially available to the general public, but we'll keep you posted. In the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth guide on Windows Mixed Reality for more information about the platform and how it works.
