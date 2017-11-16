OnePlus 5T pre-orders now available from O2, other sales begin 21 November

The OnePlus 5T is now official, but the best part of the news surrounding this launch is that pre-orders for the new device opened up as soon as the launch event finished - including in the UK.

The OnePlus 5T takes over from where the OnePlus 5 left off, shifting to an 18:9 display and moving the fingerprint scanner to the rear of the phone. Elsewhere it stuck to the things you know about OnePlus with plenty of power and an attractive price.

In the UK, OnePlus is exclusively available through O2, who is accepting pre-orders on the new model from 17:15 on 16 November.

You can pre-order from O2 online and over the phone on 16 November, as well as placing pre-orders in-store from 17 November.

As always, various tariffs are available, but you can get the OnePlus 5T on contract for £38 per month, paying £9.99 up front for the device.

OnePlus has confirmed that open sales will begin online from 21 November, but will not be offering pre-orders through its online store at oneplus.net.

We'll keep our eyes on the details and update when we find out more, but this is likely to be the most common way to buy for many, so fingers crossed.

Amazon.in has bagged an exclusive on the OnePlus 5T for India, as it did with previous OnePlus models.

Amazon.in will be offering Prime members in India early access sales, available from 21 November, 4:30pm.