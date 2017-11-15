How can I watch the OnePlus 5T launch event online?

OnePlus has announced when it will unveil its latest flagship smartphone.

The company will introduce the new OnePlus 5T in Brooklyn, New York on 16 November. Like most smartphone unveilings, you will be able to tune into the keynote address and see the action unfold for yourself. Here's what you need to know about the event, dubbed "A New View".

OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 5T on 16 November at 4pm GMT (11am EST).

Launch events are usually just for the media, but OnePlus is holding the event in Brooklyn and will allow fans to come, if they buy a $40 ticket. The event will also be available to stream online.

You can buy your ticket to the event through OnePlus' website here starting 8 November at 12pm EST.

Yes. The event will be live-streamed via OnePlus' website, as well as online via YouTube. The video will not go live until 16 November, but you can find it below.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to be a refreshed version of this year's OnePlus 5, switching to an 18:9 display, but very much sticking to the core essentials that the OnePlus 5 offered.

OnePlus has already said exclusive pre-orders in the UK with O2 will begin online at 5:15pm GMT on 16 November and in-store from the 17 November. It will go on sale in North America and Europe on 21 November at 2pm GMT. It'll be widely available in India on 28 November, and it'll come to China on 1 December.

Check out Pocket-lint's full guide for more details about the OnePlus 5T.