Apple has fixed the strange iOS bug that wouldn't let users type 'I'

Users who downloaded iOS 11.1 - and couldn't type the letter "I" as a result - now have a permanent fix.

Apple recently rolled out a software update to iOS 11 in order to deliver new emoji characters and a fix for the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability, but it appeared to have broken something in the process. Users on Twitter and Reddit noted that the letter “I” autocorrected to an “A” with a "[?]" symbol (or Apple’s predictive keyboard suggested a character like “A”, “#”, or “!”, followed by the unicode symbol).

Not all users seemed to be affected by the bug. We at Pocket-lint noticed it in several apps, including Twitter, Instagram, and iMessage. Apple has since pushed out another iOS update to address the issue, and it also suggested a workaround for people to try.

Yes. On 9 November, Apple released the iOS 11.1.1 software update. It included a fix for the autocorrect bug in iOS 11.1, which automatically changed the letter “I” to “A [?]” for some users. The iOS 11.1.1 software update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the software update, simply go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.

Before releasing a permanent fix to the bug, Apple published a support page that recommended you use its Text Replacement feature as a temporary fix. To use Text Replacement, just go to the Settings menu on your iOS device, then tap General, and tap Keyboard. From there, tap Text Replacement and then tap the “+” symbol. In the Phrase option, type “I”, and in Shortcut, type a lowercase “i”.

This workaround is no longer necessary if you update to iOS 11.1.1.

Yes, thanks to Twitter. See below:

Why is my phone suggesting this for “i ”?! Do I️ have an e-worm?! I️ cleared my autocorrect dictionary and everything. #concerned pic.twitter.com/wFI2I6y9sn — Kevin Pereira (@Attack) November 3, 2017