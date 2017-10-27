OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?

OnePlus will announce another smartphone on 16 November in the form of the OnePlus 5T. Rumours for the new device increased from zero to multiple in a matter of days and now a release date and name have been teased by the company itself, confirming the device will exist despite many initially ruling it out.

How will it compare to OnePlus 5 though? We have put the rumours for the OnePlus 5T up against the specs for the OnePlus 5 to see what might change, what might remain the same and what difference five months makes.

Both expected to offer aluminium builds

Fingerprint sensor reported to move to rear on OnePlus 5T

Slimmer bezels expected on OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 5 features an aluminium build with rounded corners, a horizontally-aligned dual camera on the rear in the top left and a ceramic-covered oval fingerprint sensor on the front beneath the display.

It measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, weighs 158g and it comes in Slate Grey and Soft Gold colour options, though a limited edition model was also recently introduced. At the bottom of the device, you'll find USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the left side has a textured alert slider and the volume buttons and the right has the power button.

Rumours suggest the OnePlus 5T will come with an aluminium build too, similar to that of the OnePlus 5, though it is thought the fingerprint sensor will move to the rear of the device in order for the bezels to shrink on the front, making way for an 18:9 ratio display, as we have seen on other 2017 flagship smartphones.

No exact measurements have been leaked as yet, but the OnePlus 5T is shown in renders to be coming with a dual camera in the top left of the rear, along with the OnePlus logo in the centre. It has also been confirmed the headphone jack will be retained, and it is thought the positioning of other buttons, such as the alert slider will also remain the same.

Both expected to offer AMOLED panels

OnePlus 5T rumoured to have 18:9 display over 16:9

Resolution expected to stay at Full HD

The OnePlus 5 comes with 5.5-inch AMOLED display offering a Full HD resolution. This results in a pixel density of 401ppi, while the AMOLED panel results in inky blacks and vibrant, punchy colours.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the display of the OnePlus 5, and both sRGB and DCI-P3 colours are supported. There is no support for HDR however and the screen offers a standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 5T is reported to becoming with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, though there hasn't been much speculation as to what the resolution will be or the size of the screen.

It is thought the OnePlus 5T could potentially offer a close to 6-inch display but that it will steer clear of a Quad HD resolution still, opting for the same as what Huawei did with the Mate 10 Pro at around 2160 x 1080. We'd expect Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to be on board again as protection and it's likely to remain an AMOLED panel.

Dual rear camera expected on both

OnePlus 5T might increase resolution on rear

Similar features expected, like Portrait Mode

The OnePlus 5 comes with a dual-rear camera, as we mentioned previously. This is made up of a 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensor and a 20-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor. Electronic image stabilisation is on board, along with features including Portrait Mode and Pro Mode.

The front camera on the OnePlus 5 is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a display flash for selfies in darker lighting conditions and there is also auto HDR.

Rumours surrounding the camera of the OnePlus 5T have been a little thin on the ground so far, though the company's founder did recently tweet an image with some great detail, which is thought to have been taken with the OnePlus 5T. Some reports suggest two 20-megapixel rear sensors will be on board instead of the 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel combo, but nothing is confirmed as yet.

We would expect the dual rear camera setup to remain for the OnePlus 5T however, along with Portrait and Pro modes. It is not yet clear if the resolution will change for either the rear snappers, or the front.

Snapdragon 835 expected on both

6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage reported for both

Dash Charge likely on both

OxygenOS

The OnePlus 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. There is also a 3300mAh battery on board, which is charged via USB Type-C and supports the company's Dash Charge technology for a whole day's battery in 30 minutes charge.

The OnePlus 5T is reported to be coming with the same processor, RAM options and storage options. Battery capacity has yet to be detailed in the leaks, though we'd expect a similar capacity, along with Dash Charge support. The OnePlus 5 doesn't offer microSD support for storage expansion and the OnePlus 5T isn't expected to either.

In terms of software, the OnePlus 5 runs on the company's OxygenOS system based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It retains OnePlus' features, like Shelf and keeps all the customisation options regularly found in OxygenOS. It is not yet clear what the OnePlus 5T will launch on, whether it will be Nougat or Oreo, but expect the OxygenOS overlay again.

Based on the rumours, the OnePlus 5T will offer a similar design to the OnePlus 5 but with a switch to a 18:9 aspect ratio display and a repositioning of the fingerprint sensor to the rear.

Leaks suggest there might be some improvements to the camera capabilities and hopefully the new device will launch on Android Oreo too, but aside from this, the main hardware looks like it will remain the same as the OnePlus 5.

As everything is currently all speculation surrounding the OnePlus 5T, we will update this feature as soon as official details are announced, which is expected to be 16 November, based on the latest leaks.