OnePlus 5T: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

It's official: OnePlus has another smartphone to launch in 2017 and it's called the OnePlus 5T. That's been confirmed by the company as it gears up for a release that promises to give us a new view. The 5T name also suggests that it's an update on the current model, so it's an exciting time for OnePlus fans.

In 2017 so far, we've seen the OnePlus 5, which got a new gold finish a couple of months after launch, and then an exclusive limited edition design in collaboration with French designer, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Now we're expecting something new.

Rumours surrounding the OnePlus 5T have gone from a drip to a flood within a couple of weeks. Here's everything from the rumoured to the confirmed, so you know exactly what to expect on OnePlus 5T launch day.

Shift to 18:9 display

Grey and Gold colours

Metal unibody

We suspect that OnePlus will stick close to the design of the OnePlus 5 for its next device. The slim body and serious grey and gold finishes look great and are still contemporary, offering plenty of quality.

The first rumours suggesting what this phone might look like came attached to a leak of a new Oppo phone. That's right, if you've been paying attention, you'll have realised the Oppo and OnePlus have a great deal of parity: just look at the OnePlus 5 and Oppo R11.

So our biggest indication of the next OnePlus phone design may well be the the Oppo F5. The Oppo F5 was launched in late-October and we suspect it will be the foundation for the new OnePlus 5T. Several early rumours circulated an Oppo F5 leak saying it was the OnePlus 5T and we suspect we're still in that sort of phase, like the appearance on Weibo.

Subsequently we've seen Android Authority run with what looks like a promo image, which it claims is the OnePlus 5T. It certainly presents what we're expecting to see.

So far it looks like it will strip away bezels with an 18:9 display and stick to a metal unibody design, with a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone.

Within a few weeks, we've gone from no leaks around the OnePlus 5T to half a dozen, with similar images appearing claiming to be OnePlus' next phone. The latest comes from notorious leaker Evan Blass who tweeted what he claims to be the top half of the OnePlus 5T, which matches previous leaked images, giving us a reliable picture of the phone.

There's no word on waterproofing, arguably one of the biggest things that separates OnePlus from its more expensive flagship rivals, but the 3.5mm headphone socket will be staying.

Why did we decide to keep the jack on the #OnePlus5T? Our CEO Pete explains in this product deep dive. https://t.co/LuVoHC8tzl pic.twitter.com/QPQbSFQyjQ — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 2, 2017

This seems to be OnePlus' favourite talking point, in the run up to launch day: the subject of the headphone socked has had several references on Twitter, before getting a deep dive discussion on the forum too. Basically, 3.5mm is convenient and lots of people use it, so OnePlus is keeping it.

With the cat out of the bag, OnePlus is sharing a lot more information, including an image on Twitter.

This image candidly says "5Tacked" so it appears that the OnePlus 5 and the 5T will be the same size.

What we currently don't know is what will happen to the front fingerprint scanner of the OnePlus 5. There'a rumours of facial recognition, but we're not sure if this is Face ID like the iPhone X or a simpler approach like Samsung's iris scanning. The fingerprint scanner may just move to the back, which is what happened on the Oppo F5.

18:9 aspect ratio

2160 x 1080 pixel resolution

AMOLED panel

The rumour of the 18:9 display for OnePlus originally came from GizmoChina. This leak showing the longer display was one of the first showing the same image circulating as the Oppo F5, so was a little suspect at the time. Subsequent images, as we've referenced in the design section above, suggest that this rumour is on the money.

OnePlus will probably steer clear of QHD resolution and stick with full HD. In this instance that would be 2160 x 1080, due to the 18:9 ratio, likely pushing it closer to 6-inches. Is that out of the question? Not at all, because that's exactly what Huawei has put in the new Mate 10 Pro, as well as being the spec for the Oppo F5.

OLED helps us build thinner devices and better display experiences. Samsung's display technology is currently the best for Optic AMOLED. ???? — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) October 27, 2017

OnePlus has been a frequent user of OLED displays sourced from Samsung and it doesn't look like that's about to change, with Pete Lau - OnePlus co-founder and CEO, taking to Twitter to extol the virtues of the display technology. It's not only a poke in the eye for Google, it's probably an indicator that the OnePlus 5T is sticking with AMOLED.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

6/8GB RAM, 64/128GB storage

Dash Charging

There's one thing that we know for certain and that's that OnePlus will continue to push Dash Charging, its fast charging solution. What the battery capacity might be we don't know, but there's 3300mAh battery in the OnePlus 5, so that might continue into the next phone.

As for power, the internals depend very much on whether this is an updated phone or something new. The Snapdragon 835 is still top of its game, with the Snapdragon 845 not expected to appear in devices until about April 2018. So if this is an exercise in shifting the OnePlus to an 18:9 display pretty soon, we'll likely see it equipped with Snapdragon 835 and 6 or 8GB RAM.

A benchmarking result coming from AnTuTu reports that this will be a Snapdragon 835, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, although these results/screenshots are easy and regularly faked.

We'd expect the storage to be 64 or 128GB, with no support for microSD.

Pair of 20MP cameras rumoured

Pics tweeted by OnePlus founders

Nothing has been said about the next OnePlus phone camera, but with a dual camera setup on the OnePlus 5, that's likely to stay in the next models. Expect bokeh, expect portrait mode and expect a drive toward higher quality.

Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, tweeted an image showing great detail in low-light conditions. Alongside the image he said "Impressive photo. Must be a great camera ;-)", suggesting it could be from the OnePlus 5T as we already know the OnePlus 5 has a great camera. (We've also seen Carl Pei doing the same thing.)

Cool photo, must have come from a great camera ???? pic.twitter.com/DyiULnyTYN — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 25, 2017

Pei recently tweeted yet another image, this time showing Portrait Mode in action. Alongside the image he teased "'What phone is he taking that photo with?...':P", with the image showing what appears to be great results for the Portrait Mode, which is also expected to have been taken on the 5T.

Whether OnePlus will shift from the current arrangement of a rear pairing of a 16-megapixel camera and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera is hard to tell. The current trend is for less megapixels with larger pixels, and certainly we've seen a lot of manufacturers opting for 12-megapixels instead - with great results.

The front camera is also 16-megapixels and it's difficult to tell if OnePlus will look to change this.

The leaked AnTuTu result suggests a pairing of 20-megapixel cameras. We're not sure we believe that would be necessary.

16 November launch confirmed

Event held in New York

Fans can buy tickets to the event

The initial indicator that something was going on at OnePlus was the fact that it had no OnePlus stock to sell to customers. This situation occurs when a manufacturer either hasn't made enough and has seriously under-estimated demand, or is clearing out stock to replace it with something else.

OnePlus has now confirmed that it will be holding a launch event for the OnePus 5T on 16 February at 16:00 GMT, 11:00 EST. The event will be livestreamed online so you can watch the event.

The OnePlus 5T availability is set for 21 November, with O2 in the UK being the exclusive network retailer for pre-orders which will open on 16 November at 17:15. It's been claimed that the OnePlus 5T will start at the same price as the OnePlus 5, meaning £449 for the 64GB model and £499 for the 128GB model.