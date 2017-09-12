EE exclusive cellular network for Apple Watch Series 3 in UK

Apple announced a new version of its smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3, during its special media event on Tuesday 12 September. It is faster than previous models and has a couple of new features.

However, its biggest new addition is an eSIM - a tiny SIM card that enables the Watch to connect to a 4G LTE network and can therefore work independently to an iPhone.

You will be able to make and take calls on the Watch and use the mobile data connection to use apps, including stream tracks through Apple Music.

Of course, the mobile connectivity will require connection to a carrier and EE has announced that it will be the exclusive network in the UK. You will only be able to get the cellular edition of the Apple Watch Series 3 through EE.

Those who want the same speedy device without cellular connectivity will still be able to buy the Series 3 without mobile connectivity.

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 3 will start on 15 September with shipping scheduled for the week after, 22 September.

Pricing for the EE version of the Watch is yet to be revealed, but the device will cost from $399 in the US. We'll update as soon as we have official pricing from the network.