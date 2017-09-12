It's official: Apple shows off the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple is currently holding a media event in its new Steve Jobs theatre at Apple Park, and it's just officially unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The design is all new - with glass on the front and back. They'll be available in silver, space grey, and gold. The company spent a while talking about the design on stage, focusing on their custom aluminum alloy, internal steel and copper structure, and the glass, which has a seven-layer colour process and is "the most durable ever on a phone".

The company's main keynote address began at 10am PST (1pm EST/6pm BST). But it's a two-hour-long event. You can go here to learn more about how to catch the live stream. Apple is expected to show off not only new iPhone models, but also announce release dates for iOS 11 and MacOS High Sierra. We might also see a new Apple TV with 4K support and a new Apple Watch with LTE and GPS.

This story is developing...