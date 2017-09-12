It's official: Apple shows off the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

It's official: Apple shows off the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 PlusApple
Apple is currently holding a media event in its new Steve Jobs theatre at Apple Park, and it's just officially unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
The design is all new - with glass on the front and back. They'll be available in silver, space grey, and gold. The company spent a while talking about the design on stage, focusing on their custom aluminum alloy, internal steel and copper structure, and the glass, which has a seven-layer colour process and is "the most durable ever on a phone".
Read more:
- Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X: Everything you need to know
- MacOS High Sierra: 29 new changes you can actually see
- Apple iOS 11: 11 new features coming to your iPhone and iPad
The company's main keynote address began at 10am PST (1pm EST/6pm BST). But it's a two-hour-long event. You can go here to learn more about how to catch the live stream. Apple is expected to show off not only new iPhone models, but also announce release dates for iOS 11 and MacOS High Sierra. We might also see a new Apple TV with 4K support and a new Apple Watch with LTE and GPS.
Check out Pocket-lint's Apple hub for all the latest as it happens.
Related stories:
- What is Apple Face ID and how will it work?
- Apple Watch Series 3: What's the story so far?
- Apple TV 4K: What's the story so far?
- The Apple iPhone is 10 years old: Look how much the iPhone has changed
- How Apple is making Siri sound more human
This story is developing...
- How to watch the Apple event and see the iPhone X, iPhone 8 launch online
- What is an eSIM and how will it change connected devices for the better?
- Best UK SIM-only deals: 100GB data sim offer
- Apple's Steve Jobs Theatre in pictures
- Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- What is Apple Face ID and how will it work?
- When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?
- Now Apple gets in on the leaks, iPhone X Edition and 7th gen iPod Touch listed on official site
- How to disable or customise Do Not Disturb While Driving in iOS 11
- Wireless charging explained: Everything you need to know about powering your phone wire-free
Comments