Sony RX10 IV debuts with 'world's fastest' hybrid AF and 24fps burstsSony
- It has a price tag of £1,800/$1,700
Sony is in New York City, where it just announced another Cyber-shot RX10-branded camera.
Called the RX10 IV, it packs the "world’s fastest" AF lock speed of just 0.03sec, according to Sony, as well as offers 24fps continuous shooting with full AF/AE tracking for up to 249 frames. Other features include a 24-600mmiv F2.4-F4 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lens for a wide focal range, an OLED viewfinder, and a 315-point phase-detection AF system that'll give other interchangeable lens cameras a run for their money.
- Sony Cyber-shot RX10 II review: One serious superzoom
- Sony RX10 III review: A camera for all seasons
It uses Sony's 1.0-type 20.1-megapixe Exmor RS CMOS stacked image sensor with DRAM chip, as well as Sony’s Bionz X image processor and front-end LSI. The new RX10 IV can be used for 4K (QFHD 3840 x 2160) movie recording. In 4K mode, Sony said the RX10 IV "utilises full pixel readout without pixel binning, capturing approximately 1.7x more information than is required for 4K movie output".
You have the option of shooting at either 24p or 30p in 4K mode (100 Mbps), or in frame rates of up to 120p in Full HD mode. Super slow motion video recording is also available, with 1000fps, 500fps, and 250fps options. And finally, the RX10 IV is dust and moisture resistant, and it is Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth compatible. If any of that interests you, the camera will be available from October.
It has a price tag of £1,800/$1,700.
- Sony RX10 IV debuts with 'world's fastest' hybrid AF and 24fps bursts
- 29 photos of aliens and monsters from throughout history
- Fujifilm X-E3 mirrorless camera adds touchscreen for the smartphone generation
- Canon EOS 200D review: The perfect mini DSLR for beginners?
- Olympus launches OM-D E-M10 MKIII with 4K video and upgraded image processor
- Sony goes after GoPro with its own compact and waterproof RXO camera
- Ricoh introduces Theta V camera with 360-degree 4K video capture
- Acer unveils Holo360 and Vision360 cameras for use on-the-go and in the car
- Canon EOS M100 preview: Pocketable point-and-shoot makes mirrorless easy
- Samsung's latest trademark suggests a new 360-degree camera is coming
Comments