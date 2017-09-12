Seat to offer Alexa integration in select models later this year

Seat has announced it will be the first car manufacturer in Europe to offer Alexa integration in its vehicles.

Alexa will arrive in Leon and Ateca models from the end of this year, and will be available on the Ibiza, recently announced Arona, and the as yet unnamed large SUV the company plans to release in 2018.

With Alexa integration, Seat owners will be able to receive news updates, control music playback, locate points of interest, manage their personal schedule, and find the nearest dealership, all through voice command.

Seat hasn't confirmed if current Leon and Ateca vehicles can be upgraded to have the Alexa feature, or if it will only be available as standard or an optional extra on new car purchases.

The Arona is Seat's new SUV, which is smaller than the Ateca.

It will offer a digital cockpit when it launches, with prices starting at €15,990 and will be built on the same MQB A0 platform as the recently revamped Ibiza.