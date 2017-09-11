Mercedes shows off its 1000-horsepower Project One hypercar

Mercedes shows off its 1000-horsepower Project One hypercarMercedes
- It costs €2.275 million ($2.72 million)
Mercedes-Benz has shown off that new hypercar it's been teasing.
Dubbed the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the showcar was unveiled at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt. Based on the features, like more than 1,000 horsepower, it seems like a concept, but it will actually be manufactured and sold at €2.275 million ($2.72 million) a pop. It's inspired by Mercedes’ Formula One team, as it's built around the 1.6-liter V6 hybrid leading the 2017 F1 championship.
It can get to 124 miles per hour in under six seconds, and tops out at about 217 mph. The drivetrain layout shows that a small mid-mounted 1.6-liter V6 with floorpan-based battery packs for the four electric motors. Design-wise, Project One looks kind of like a McLaren F1 supercar. It has an exotic design, complete with an aerodynamic shark fin, like the one found on the current F1 car.
The interior borrows from the F1 car, too. There's a racing wheel and racing seats, for instance. It also has two digital displays, air conditioning, and a dock for your smartphone in the center console. Unfortunately, Mercedes said it’s only going to build 275 of these. In other words, the Project One will be limited to the super wealthy, if you hadn't already guessed by the price.
