New Amazon Fire TV devices coming later this year, with 4K HDR and Echo functionality

While we're expecting a new, 4K HDR-capable Apple TV box to be announced tomorrow, Amazon already has plans to upstage it.

It will reportedly release two new Fire TV devices later this year, both with the ability to output 4K HDR video at up to 60 frames per second. In addition, the higher end model will come with full Echo-like Alexa support.

Users of the current Fire TV Stick are able to interact with Alexa through the included voice remote - they hold down the button, speak and Alexa offers Echo-like responses.

However, the larger, cube-like Amazon Fire TV, as leaked by AFTVNews, comes with Echo-style far-field microphones built into the set-top-box, and a glowing Alexa light around the edge to act almost exactly like Amazon's hugely successful voice assistant operated speaker.

The new flagship Fire TV is also said to come with an IR emitter, so will be able to control other entertainment kit in the room.

As for the other device, AFTVNews claims it will be a mid-range Fire TV to sit between the new box and the existing Fire TV Stick.

It looks a bit like the current Google Chromecast, albeit square rather than round, with a built-in HDMI cable hanging out of one end. It is more powerful than the Fire TV Stick, with leaked specs suggesting it will have a 1.5GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

We might not see either device too soon, and maybe not even in the UK this year. But you can be assured that Amazon will be looking to cement its place as top of the streaming box pile in the face of Apple's new competition.