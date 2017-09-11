What is Apple Face ID and how will it work?

Thanks to a massive leak, we have learned about a major new feature coming to the next flagship iPhone: Face ID.

Apple’s iOS 11 Golden Master - the final, consumer-ready version of the iOS 11 software upgrade - leaked this past weekend, revealing several products and updates and features that Apple will presumably announce for the first time during its planned media event on 12 September. For instance, the leak revealed that the name of Apple's new flagship ("10th anniversary") iPhone will be called iPhone X.

We also learned that this upcoming iPhone will pack a 3D facial scanner to enable a new biometric security feature called Face ID. Based on the details in this iOS 11 leak, we have an idea of how the feature will work. Keep reading if you'd like to learn more, but remember to check back after Tuesday, as we'll update this piece with more concrete information once Face ID is made official by Apple.

Apple introduced the original iPhone in 2007, so that means 2017 is the 10th anniversary of iPhone. The company is believed to be celebrating the occasion by revealing a premium flagship iPhone during an event on 12 September. This flagship, called iPhone X, was once thought to be called iPhone 8, and it'll be a high-spec'd phone. It'll also be unveiled alongside modest upgrades to last year's iPhones.

Apple's iPhone X should boast an OLED display, as well as wireless charging, the removal of the physical home button, and, of course, that much-rumoured 3D facial scanner. Rumours have suggested that Apple wants to replace the Touch ID fingerprint sensor with Face ID authentication on the iPhone X. That makes sense, considering the iPhone X won't have a home button but will have a 3D facial scanner.

Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for more details about iPhone X.

The leaked final build of iOS 11 contained references to "Face ID" - a new feature that will likely replace Touch ID. According to 9to5Mac, it appears to be the official name for a new way to unlock the next iPhone with just your face. A leaked setup animation shows that iPhone X owners will need to move their face around so that the phone's front-facing cameras can scan it and use it for unlocking automatically.

Several leaks have suggested those front-facing cameras include a 3D depth-sensing module, dubbed Pearl ID, which can be used to scan your face and then unlock the phone and even authenticate payments in iTunes and the Apple Store via Apple Pay. Face ID will supposedly also autofill for Safari and might support multiple face recognition and third-party apps. It will also be used for Animoji.

Animoji is upcoming feature that will leverage the iPhone X's 3D face-scanning hardware to create animated versions of popular emoji found in iOS 11 - and it'll be based on your own facial expressions. Apple is expected to describe Animoji as “custom animated messages that use your voice and reflect your facial expressions." Animoji will be featured in Apple's default messaging app at launch.

Brazillian iOS developer Guiherme Rambo has shed some light on how Face ID will work after playing with the leaked final build of iOS 11. According to him, when enrolling in Face ID, Apple's device will ask you to move your face from side to side. It'll guide you through the process with an animation. Rambo demonstrated how it'll look below.

Authenticating with FaceID looks like this (timing not correct because it's just the UI, not actual auth) pic.twitter.com/kvNUARDQBJ — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017

So, this is what you do to enroll in Face ID (if you skip the enroll process after first setting up your iPhone): tap Settings, then tap Face ID & Passcode, and enter your passcode. From there, tap Enroll in Face ID, then tap Get Started, and follow the on-screen prompts. You will be asked to position your face within a frame and move your head around so it can be properly scanned.

Face ID enrollment process (with layout issues on first page) pic.twitter.com/KczOHEy9ir — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017

Details are still scarce, but it appears that Face ID will work automatically for face-unlocking. AppleInsider reported that Face ID might even be able to perform face-scanning when your device is laying flat on a table. However, when using it for payments, developer Jeffrey Grossman thinks you will need to double click your device's side button. This should prevent accidental purchases.

And it appears that Face ID occurs automatically but you double click the side button to confirm payment pic.twitter.com/NcN0u9KKTt — Jeffrey Grossman (@Jeffrey903) September 10, 2017

We're not sure, but according to Grossman, the iPad and iPod Touch could use Face ID, too. Leakster Benjamin Geskin also suggested the feature might come to other devices, including the iPod Touch. Apple could release a new version of the iPod Touch during its 12 September event, especially since it hasn't updated the device since 2015, and it recently eliminated all other iPods.