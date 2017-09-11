Apple TV 4K will support HDR10 and Dolby Vision: More details revealed

Apple TV 4K will support HDR10 and Dolby Vision: More details revealedPocket-lint
Alongside three new iPhones, a Series 3 Apple Watch and new Airpods, Apple will announce a new version of its media streamer during its media event in California tomorrow, 12 September.
The Apple TV 4K, as it is expected to be called, will finally embrace 2160p video resolutions from streaming services, as well as UHD content through iTunes.
It will also playback 4K video content shot on the new iPhones, it is thought. All made possible through the A10X Fusion processing chip - as found in the latest iPad Pro models.
The current Apple TV runs on the A8 chip, which is more than likely why it was restricted to 1080p even when rivals were embracing ultra high definition.
Developer Steven Troughton-Smith, who found out details on the new Apple TV in the code of a leaked version of iOS 11 GM, also revealed that the new box will come with 3GB of RAM. The current Apple TV has 2GB.
Perhaps the most exciting revelation though is that the 2017 Apple TV 4K will support two types of high dynamic range visuals: the more generic HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as found on Netflix content. Both formats were listed in the code itself.
Apple TV will render natively at 2160p (1080p@2x) and supports a variety of color formats pic.twitter.com/tURvLe7bKz— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 10, 2017
We'll find out more about the Apple TV 4K tomorrow. Join us as we report from the Apple event live.
