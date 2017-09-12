What is Apple AirPower wireless charging and will it work for your device?

Apple has revealed its latest iPhone handsets and along with some great new features, including Face ID biometric security on the new iPhone X, the company has finally embraced wireless charging.

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and forthcoming flagship phone all feature wireless charging, in that they do not need to be plugged in to charge. They work with hundreds of Qi charging mats and accessories already available - including in-car charging stations - but will also be perfectly matched with Apple's own, new solution, the AirPower mat.

The benefit of the AirPower mat is that it will also work with Apple Watch and the new, optional wireless charging case for AirPods. It's also big enough for you to charge all three at the same time; your iPhone, Watch and AirPods.

So what is the AirPower mat, when can you get one and what devices will it work with. Read on for more.

Apple's AirPower is a wireless charging mat that is plugged into the wall but transfers electrical charge into compatible devices through contact alone. You just place your devices on it and they will charge the batteries without any more fuss.

The mat will charge the new iPhones: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Each of those handsets have Qi charging capabilities so can also be charged on conventional, existing Qi charging mats too.

The mat will also charge Apple Watch smartwatches. We know it is definitely compatible with Apple Watch Series 3, with and without cellular. We also expect it to work with new and existing Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 devices.

It will also charge AirPods but only if they are inside an optional wireless charging case at the time.

We don't know an exact date at present, but it is planned for release next year.

Again, Apple is yet to reveal how much its own wireless charging mat will cost. We'll update when we find out closer to release.