New AirPods revealed in massive Apple leak

There may be a new version of Apple's AirPods wireless headphones about to launch, if the details revealed in a huge leak from Apple prove to be true. The details about the AirPods have been pulled out and shared by Twitter user Steve Troughton-Smith.

We've seen a huge swathe of information surface just ahead of Apple's next big announcement, revealing more details about the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X models, details of a new Apple Watch as well as an Apple TV update.

For the AirPods it looks like there is only a minor physical design change to the outside of the casing, with an LED charging indicator positioned on the front. The design otherwise looks to be the same.

However, it's likely that Apple will be making changes under the skin. There's an increasing number of wireless headphones of this type appearing on the market, so we'd expect Apple to make some hardware changes under the surface - perhaps to strengthen the battery, connection or to support other functions.

Some headphones offer sports-related functions, like heart rate sensing or motion sensing, giving a little more data to the user.

At the moment this might just be a cosmetic tweak, but say tuned as all will be revealed soon.