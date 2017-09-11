Leak confirms LTE Apple Watch Series 3 is coming, along with new colours

Several leaks over the weekend have seemingly confirmed details about Apple's upcoming revision to its popular smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 3 is likely to not only feature a tweaked design, but also LTE support, making it a device you can use more freely without your iPhone connected.

The leaked information came through various channels over the weekend. While some of the upcoming changes was unearthed by digging through various elements of code, others were more obvious.

Jeff Benjamin at 9to5Mac produced a brief first look video showing the new pairing screen on the Apple Watch app for iPhone. In this startup process there appears to be a new LTE-equipped version of the Apple Watch with a new design.

While the overall size and shape of the Apple Watch appears to be the same, there is one striking change: the Digital Crown. Rather than be colour matched to the rest of the metal finish, there's a bright red accent on top of the crown.

An image of this watch also appears deep within the last developer preview of iOS 11, also showing a four-dot signal strength icon as well as the "Mobile Data" toggle switch in the Watch's Control Centre overlay alongside the usual quick access toggles.

Since this comes direct from Apple's own released software, and there would be no other reason for these icons and toggles, it's safe to assume the LTE model is coming, and will be announced during the company's press conference at the newly built Steve Jobs Theatre on Tuesday, 12 September.

It will be interesting to see how Apple manages battery consumption with an LTE watch. Given that the current generation lasts just about two days on a full charge. LTE would presumably make it consume battery more quickly.

Alongside these changes, further firmware digging by 9to5Mac revealed two new Apple Watch finishes: Ceramic Gray and Aluminium Blush Gold. This blush gold model could be a perfect match for the rumoured iPhone 8 of a similar colour.

The new Apple Watch is expected to make an appearance alongside new iPhone models at the event on Tuesday. Currently, the indication seems to be that this event will used to show off a new bezel-free iPhone model called "iPhone X" and two more traditional iPhones; iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

We'll be heading to the event and bringing you follow up coverage from there, so stay tuned for more tasty Apple goodness over the coming days.