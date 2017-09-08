Apple iPhone 8 won't have Touch ID, will unlock via facial recognition

Apple will ditch Touch ID altogether for the iPhone 8.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple had trouble embedding the fingerprint scanner into the phone's screen. We've heard for months that Apple wanted to axe the home button and add facial recognition, but this report goes a step further, claiming the next iPhone won't offer fingerprint scanning at all. Apple decided to just cut Touch ID entirely and will rely on facial recognition for unlocking the phone.

The report also detailed Apple's troubles with iPhone production. The iPhone 8 is expected to have an OLED display, and that apparently pushed production back by a month and might ultimately lead to “extended supply shortfalls” when it launches. That, however, wouldn't be too abnormal, since every year we get reports about there being a limited supply during the first launch weeks.

Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up for more details about what the iPhone 8 could feature. It's expected to launch alongside two other iPhone models that will be modest updates to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A recent report from 9to5Mac claimed all these new iPhones will be called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone Edition. (In other words, Apple is bucking the 's' upgrade cycle this year.)