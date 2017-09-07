Google is apparently considering buying HTC's phone business

Google is apparently considering buying HTC's phone businessPocket-lint
- Will the 2019 Pixel be Google-made?
Google might get back into the phone-manufacturing business.
According to a Taiwanese report (Google Translation here), Google is in the final stages of acquisition talks with HTC. There's no word on how much Google is offering the company, but the deal reportedly only involves HTC's smartphone research-and-development team - not the division that works on the HTC Vive VR headset. Now, remember, HTC manufactured last year's Pixel phones for Google.
Also, Google seems to be repeating history, if this report is true. It's already bought one smartphone maker, Motorola, in the past for $12.5 billion, but then it turned around and sold the subsidiary to Lenovo. It's odd that Google would want to get in the smartphone-making business again just three years later. However, it obviously has an interest in hardware and growing new revenue streams.
Bloomberg first claimed last month that HTC was looking to sell its smartphone division due to dwindling sales; Google must think it can turn the tide somehow. Google is expected to release new Pixel phones and possibly a new touchscreen Chromebook this autumn, and by purchasing HTC, it'd be able to offer deeper integration of hardware and software on future devices.
We've contacted Google and HTC for a comment.
