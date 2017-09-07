Netflix future in doubt as Disney looks to take back control

Netflix future in doubt as Disney looks to take back controlDisney
- Disney's new streaming service will launch in 2019
- It might launch internationally first
- And it will exclusively stream Marvel and Star Wars titles
Netflix can't be happy right now.
Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, just announced that Marvel and Star Wars titles will be streamed exclusively on Disney's new streaming platform that is due to launch in late 2019: "I have described a very rich, treasure trove of content for this app," Iger said during a media conference in Los Angeles on 7 September, according to CNBC. "We're going to launch big, and we're going to launch hot."
He added: “We’ve now decided we will put the Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ movies on this app as well." This new service, which might launch internationally before it goes live in the US due to streaming rights clearances, will also have four or five original Disney series, three or four exclusive Disney movies, and Disney's entire TV catalogue. There's no word yet on how much it will cost.
As a result of this, Disney's extensive library of content, including Marvel and Star Wars titles, will be pulled from Netflix starting in 2019. Disney originally announced its intention to withdraw content from Netflix during an earnings report in early August. It also revealed that it would launch its own rival in 2019, and that the service will be separate to the ESPN streaming service it is also developing.
There was a flicker of hope when Iger said his company might continue to license some titles to streaming services. However, it is now clear that Disney intends to ultimately cut out the middle man, which, in this case, is Netflix. The idea that one service will be able to provide you with everything you watch is quickly looking like a pipe dream.
