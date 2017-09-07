Electric dreams: New Jaguar and Land Rover cars from 2020 will have electric options

Jaguar Land Rover has set out its commitment to the electrification of its vehicles, saying that all new vehicles from 2020 will come with electric options, be that fully electric, plug-in hybrid or mild hybrid.

The company hasn't gone much further than this, so what we don't know at the moment is what the 2020 line-up cars will look like. When we asked if you'd be able to buy an all-electric Range Rover in 2020, a spokesman from JLR wouldn't be drawn on what models you'd actually be able to buy, or what future plans are in place.

The real message here is that this applies to new models from 2020, rather than updating existing models in the current line-up, so we don't know if an electric F-Pace is a reality or not.

What we do know is that the first fully electric car will be the Jaguar I-Pace. This is scheduled to launch in 2018 and has already done the rounds at various motor shows and has been designed as a luxury SUV that's all electric.

The advantage that the I-Pace has entering the market as a pure electric vehicle is that it has been designed around the electric powertrain, rather than being constrained by the architecture of an older combustion engine design. It is a bespoke EV in that sense.

Ian Callum, director of design at Jaguar, said in a Tech Fest panel entitled "The Electric Switch" that he believes that he's designed his last combustion engine car, reinforcing this message that JLR is serious about electric moving forward so we're expecting to see a lot more changes across the portfolio.

The electrifying news comes as Jaguar Land Rover opens the doors to its first Tech Fest in London, showing off the company's vision of the future. Currently the 2040 vision revolves around a vehicle simply called Future-Type, backed up with a concept idea of what the steering wheel (called Sayer) that might represent in an autonomous driving future.

Aside from making a commitment to an electric future, Jaguar also showcased the E-Type Zero, a classic car retrofitted with a modern electric powertrain. While this gives a fresh twist on a motoring classic, we're still wondering whether we'll be able to get that electric Range Rover.

Certainly there are going to be moves before 2020 to start this evolution of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. The Ingenium engine that now sits at the heart of JLR's cars was designed to be modular, so the next step you can expect is a wider range of hybrid options.